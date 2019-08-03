|
Wichman MD, Harvey August 1, 2019, age 80 years, of Bayside. Beloved husband of Donna Wichman (nee Horwitz). Dear father of Marla (Bruce) Doffek, Mark (Susan) Wichman, Monette (Craig) Leva, Marni (Craig) Raben, and Matthew (Aree) Wichman. Loving grandfather of Josh (McKenzie), Benji, and Daniel Wichman; Ellee, Alex, Rachel, and Elihu Leva; Asher and Levi Raben; Blake, Charlie, Reid, and Emery Wichman. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of Dr. Harvey M. Wichman. He was a loving, compassionate and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle, physician, colleague, and friend. He was beloved by his patients and coworkers. His passion for Orthopedic Surgery was passed on to his two sons who continue to share the same grace and compassion with their patients. He was a terrific leader, serving as Wisconsin Medical Alumni Association (WMAA) president 2000 - 2002 and also as his class representative for the MD class of 1965 for many years. He has touched so many lives both directly and indirectly. Together with Donna for 59 years, they built an incredible family with his 5 children and 13 grandchildren. He had a love for travel, music, food, and adventure which was so incredibly admirable. He will be greatly missed but most definitely never forgotten. May his memory be a blessing that lives on within those whose lives he touched. Funeral services 3 PM at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Interment Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. Memorials to the UW Foundation-Harvey Wichman MD Memorial Fund, US Bank Lock Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278. These funds will be used to help medical students in need.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019