Hayden William "Bill" Kimmel
Hayden William "Bill" Kimmel

October 16, 2020 age 94. Beloved husband for 61 years to the late Nellie (nee Sehar). Dear Father of Mark (Sharron) Kimmel. Grandfather of Christina Kimmel and Lauren (Ryan) Miller. Great-grandfather of Cordelia Paige. Brother of Clair Kimmel. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, October 21 at CHRIST THE LORD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1650 N. Brookfield Rd. from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Bill was a retired employee of Cigna and a Navy Seabee during WWII in Dutch Harbor in the Alaskan Aleutian Islands.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
CHRIST THE LORD LUTHERAN CHURCH
OCT
21
Service
11:00 AM
CHRIST THE LORD LUTHERAN CHURCH
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
