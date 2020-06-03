Hazel E. Murawski
Née Thiel, passed away May 22, 2020, at age 97. Was the beloved wife of the late Erwin "Erv" Murawski, loving mother of Cheryl Wolfe (Dave Wise) and Robert Murawski. Proud grandmother of Natalie Strasser (Mark), Eric Murawski, Michelle Blake (Ed), and Jennifer Murawski. Great grandmother of Mason, Landon and Layla. Former mother-in-law of Bonnie Murawski and the late Ronald Wolfe. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Douglas Lillie for years of care, to the caregivers at Brookdale Memory Care in Brookfield and to Compassionate Care Hospice.
Hazel will be remembered for her devotion and nurturing to her family, her sense of humor and the quiet example she set for us all.
Private services will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 3, 2020.