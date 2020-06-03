Hazel E. Murawski
Hazel E. Murawski

Née Thiel, passed away May 22, 2020, at age 97. Was the beloved wife of the late Erwin "Erv" Murawski, loving mother of Cheryl Wolfe (Dave Wise) and Robert Murawski. Proud grandmother of Natalie Strasser (Mark), Eric Murawski, Michelle Blake (Ed), and Jennifer Murawski. Great grandmother of Mason, Landon and Layla. Former mother-in-law of Bonnie Murawski and the late Ronald Wolfe. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Douglas Lillie for years of care, to the caregivers at Brookdale Memory Care in Brookfield and to Compassionate Care Hospice.

Hazel will be remembered for her devotion and nurturing to her family, her sense of humor and the quiet example she set for us all.

Private services will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
4144256060
