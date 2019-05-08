|
Knueppel, Hazel I. (Nee Schultz) Passed away, Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 96. Loving wife of the late Ralph. Beloved mother of Gary (Charlotte) Knueppel, Brian Knueppel, Jeff (Diane) Knueppel, Dennis Knueppel, and Tim (Charlene) Knueppel. Dear sister of Carol Clark. Former mother-in-law of the late Leslie Knueppel. Grandmother of 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home, SATURDAY, May 11, 2019 from 10AM to 12PM. Funeral Service 12PM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.
