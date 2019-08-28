Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
4860 Arthur Rd
Slinger, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
4860 Arthur Rd
Slinger, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Tornow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel I. Tornow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel I. Tornow Notice
Tornow, Hazel I. (Nee Lucht) 90, of Slinger found peace on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Serenity Villa in Slinger. A memorial service in remembrance of Hazel would be on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4860 Arthur Rd., Slinger. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to St. Luke Lutheran Church or to the in Hazel's name is appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Serenity Villa and Horizon Hospice for all their help and care. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Hazel's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www. myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline