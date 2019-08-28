|
|
Tornow, Hazel I. (Nee Lucht) 90, of Slinger found peace on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Serenity Villa in Slinger. A memorial service in remembrance of Hazel would be on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4860 Arthur Rd., Slinger. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to St. Luke Lutheran Church or to the in Hazel's name is appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Serenity Villa and Horizon Hospice for all their help and care. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Hazel's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www. myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019