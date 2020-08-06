Hazel M. KelnhoferWauwatosa - August 5, 2020 at the age 96 years. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Pat (Andy) Stathas, Joanne (the late David) Bellis, Debbie (the late Dennis) Willey and Scott (Maria). Grandma to Michelle (Tim) Reik, Sara Stathas, James Bellis, Andrea (Dave) Wagner, Bryan and Ashley. Great grandma to Landon and Logan Wagner. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A memorial will be planned for a later date. Memorials to Horizon Home Care & Hospice appreciated. Special thanks to Juliann and Katie for their kindness and compassion given to Hazel in her final days.