Solverson, Hazel R. (Nee Bohren) age 89, of Nashotah passed away on April 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Solverson, as well as her parents, brothers, sisters and other family and friends. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends. Hazel proudly served her country during the Korean conflict as a Navy Wave, stationed in Washington D.C. For many years she worked in customer service at First Wisconsin Bank and other banks in Milwaukee and Delafield. Hazel and Howard nurtured many cats and even took some of them into their home. Hazel was a great story teller and could give you a complete description of any movie she watched. She entertained friends and staff with her hymn singing and stories. Special thanks to the staff of the Congregational Home in Brookfield and the staff of Asera-Care Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday May 5 at the Chapel of the Congregational Home, 13900 W. Burleigh Road, Brookfield, WI (use Burleigh Road entrance). Private interment. In support of her love of cats family suggests memorials to HAWS, Waukesha or the in Hazel's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019