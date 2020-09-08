1/1
Heather Britt Anderson
1973 - 2020
Heather Britt Anderson

Heather Britt Anderson, 47, of Milwaukee, formerly of Chicago, passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Anne and Jim Smith; loving fiancé of Shawn Blowers and mother of dog Sophie; dear sister of the late Travis Anderson, Courtney Anderson, and Megan Anderson; cherished niece of Patricia (Dan) Meade, Jennifer Lea, Melissa (Tom) Cunniff, Albert Lea, Jr., Bobby (Yoshie) Lea, Bill (Marti) Anderson, Dave (Bev) Smith, and Bill (Nan) Smith; treasured aunt of Tristan Patterson, Jade Patterson, Ulee Patterson, and Fiona Patterson; and popular cousin of many. She graduated from New Trier High School in 1991 and Colorado State University in 1995, where she majored in economics. While in Chicago, Heather worked for Mesirow Financial and Raymond James. More recently, she worked in the restaurant business in Milwaukee. Heather was an avid skier and beach goer and had a natural eye for design. She found joy in taking care of children and animals. An extrovert, Heather was surrounded by many friends, who admired her loyalty, kindness, and joie de vivre. She saw the best in people and always showed up for her loved ones in their darkest hours of need. Heather was a special person, who will be deeply missed.

A private family service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, 722 Indiana Highway 212, Michigan City, IN 46360. https://michianapets.org/info-donate/






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
