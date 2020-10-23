1/
Heather Lynn (Jones) Kerlin
Heather Lynn Kerlin (nee Jones)

Taken unexpectedly on October 4, 2020 into the arms of our Lord at the age of 50.

Dearest daughter, beloved and cherished by her late mother, Ginger (Bluem) Jones and Fred (Marilyn) Jones; blessed mother of Ava Kerlin (father, David); proud big sister of Trevor Jones. Further survived by loving family and many friends.

Heather will be remembered most by her beautiful smile and silly personality that brightened up the room. She loved spending time at her place in Eagle River, and up north in general enjoying time away with family and friends.

Memorial celebration of Heather's life to be determined.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
