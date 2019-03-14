|
Loyo , Hector "Tito" Born to Eternal Life on Monday, March 11, 2019. Age 47 years. Beloved husband for 25 years of Julie (nee Lausier). Dear father of Victoria, Quintin and Miranda. Dear son of the late Angelo Loyo and Shirley Lambdin. Dear brother of Beverly (Tim) Moles, Jay (Reta) Alfrey, Frank (Shanna) Alfrey and Chana (Jeff) Messerman. Further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00noon all at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12700 W. Howard Avenue, New Berlin. Hector was a proud business owner of Maaco - New Berlin, the beloved coach of the New Berlin Pumas Baseball Team and avid supporter of New Berlin Eisenhower Athletics.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019