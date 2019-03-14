Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Hector Loyo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hector "Tito" Loyo

Notice Condolences Flowers

Hector "Tito" Loyo Notice
Loyo , Hector "Tito" Born to Eternal Life on Monday, March 11, 2019. Age 47 years. Beloved husband for 25 years of Julie (nee Lausier). Dear father of Victoria, Quintin and Miranda. Dear son of the late Angelo Loyo and Shirley Lambdin. Dear brother of Beverly (Tim) Moles, Jay (Reta) Alfrey, Frank (Shanna) Alfrey and Chana (Jeff) Messerman. Further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00noon all at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12700 W. Howard Avenue, New Berlin. Hector was a proud business owner of Maaco - New Berlin, the beloved coach of the New Berlin Pumas Baseball Team and avid supporter of New Berlin Eisenhower Athletics.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now