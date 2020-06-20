Hedwig "Hedy" Binder
Age 93. Born to eternal life June 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Hugo for 57 years. Loving mother of Susan (Tom) Jacobsen, John (Mary), Robert (Debbie), Julie (Paul) Irek and Jeanne (Mark) Dubiel. Beloved grandma of Kristin (Kyle), Katie (Brian), Mandy (Adam), Angie, Jana, Danny (Jami), Karly, Stephanie (Nick), Jacob (Brandi), Jeffrey (Katie), Nicki, Wesley (Chelsea), Nicholas (Britney), Matthew and 15 great-grandchildren! Loving sister of Elsie (Jim) Justman, sister-in-law to Roy (Kathy) Binder, cousin of Heinz (Wanda) Gund and her dear friend the late Colette Seck. Also survived by nieces,nephews and relatives in Germany.
Hedy immigrated to Milwaukee from Kappelrodeck,Germany where she was born to Karolina and Joseph Reichenbach. Hedy was a vibrant active person who loved to garden, bake, cook, sew and entertain! Hedy was a lifelong member of Saint Margaret Mary Parish where she was instrumental in keeping the Christian Women's group alive. Hedy's family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Clifden Court staff and Legacy Hospice. Their respectful, dignified and loving care of our mom was greatly appreciated. Due to the current COVID crisis, funeral services and entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private and a celebration of Hedy's life will take place later. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.