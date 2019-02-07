Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Resources
Hedy Bohannon Notice
Bohannon, Hedy Hedy "Mother Bohannon" passed away peacefully February 2, 2019 at age 83. Beloved wife of the late Joe Bohannon, Sr. Devoted mother to Clayton, JoLynette, Gwenetter, Shirelle, Courtney(Michael) and Joe, Jr. (Kely). She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5:30-8:30 PM on Friday, February 8th at Krause Funeral Home located at 9000 W. Capitol Dr. The funeral will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019
