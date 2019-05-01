|
Gradecki, Hedy Hedwig Cecelia (Nee Banczyk) Welcomed into the arms of the Lord on April 26, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Jerome. Loving mom of Anthony (Kay), William, Raymond (Barbara), the late Robert and Ann Gradecki. Loving grandma of Anthony, Melissa, Alexandria, Kayla, Raymond, Tammy and Timothy. Great Grandma of Wylan, Korin, Jameson, Tyler, Joseph, Cara, Logan and Tessa. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2nd at 10:30 A.M. at ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. ALEXANDER SITE 1568 West Holt Ave. Visitation AT CHURCH from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019