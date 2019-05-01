Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Hedy Gradecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hedy Hedwig Cecelia Gradecki

Notice Condolences Flowers

Hedy Hedwig Cecelia Gradecki Notice
Gradecki, Hedy Hedwig Cecelia (Nee Banczyk) Welcomed into the arms of the Lord on April 26, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Jerome. Loving mom of Anthony (Kay), William, Raymond (Barbara), the late Robert and Ann Gradecki. Loving grandma of Anthony, Melissa, Alexandria, Kayla, Raymond, Tammy and Timothy. Great Grandma of Wylan, Korin, Jameson, Tyler, Joseph, Cara, Logan and Tessa. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2nd at 10:30 A.M. at ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. ALEXANDER SITE 1568 West Holt Ave. Visitation AT CHURCH from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
Download Now