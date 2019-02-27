|
Muma, Heidi L. (Nee Duerr) Reunited in heaven with her beloved Gary on Friday, February 22nd, 2019, age 62. Beloved wife of the late Gary Muma. Amazing mother of Joshua (Leeann) Muma, Megan (Joe) Morgano, Ryan (Natalie) Muma, and Buddy. Proud grandmother of Abby, Dominic, and Garrett. Daughter of Margaret and the late James Duerr. Sister of the late Michael (Margaret) Duerr, Brian (Debbie) Duerr, Randy Duerr, Timmer Duerr and Trudy (Gary) Szalewski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME from 4-7PM on Thursday, February 28th, and at GETHSEMANE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH on Friday, March 1st from 10-11AM, followed by the funeral service at 11AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019