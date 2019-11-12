|
Heinz and Caroline Tamm
Heinz and Caroline Mary Tamm passed away in Milwaukee, WI, both at the age of 96. Heinz was born in Germany, to Adolf and Anna (Krause) Tamm and immigrated to New York City as a young child. Carol was born in Colorado, to Otto and Lillie (Simonson) Mamay and moved to New York City with her family. Heinz and Carol met while working in the Silver Department at Macy's on Herald's Square. They married on July 4, 1947. Together they raised two children in New York City and then retired to Glenwood Springs, CO.
Heinz and Carol were always devoted to their family and showed their dedication on a daily basis. She collected cookbooks and was known for her cake decorating and candy making. He was an avid stamp collector, donating often to the Sons of Norway. Both Heinz and Carol found immense enjoyment in mineral collecting, geology, and all of nature around us and generously shared that with their family. Their passion for rock collecting was passed on to future generations and their uncanny ability to discover spectacular minerals will be missed. Their pioneering spirit that they passed onto their children will be missed.
They were preceded in death by their parents and Carol's brother (Carl). They are survived by her children (Lucille and Alan), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They will be laid to rest at New Castle Cemetery, New Castle, CO.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019