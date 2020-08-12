1/1
Heinz F. Eder
Heinz F. Eder

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 8, 2020, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Marianne (nee Eisenhofer). He is survived by his son Jeffrey. Heinz will be dearly missed by his family in Germany, and his brother Willie. He will be remembered by the late George and Louise Frick, and their daughters Kathy (Michael) Fuss, Judy Teeters, and Chris (Bob) Trotter.

Heinz was born in Germany and came to the United States in 1960. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Heinz had a passion for soccer as a player and official, and was inducted into the WI Soccer Hall of Fame in 2004.

Visitation Friday, August 21, from 4:00-5:30 PM at the Funeral Home with a Funeral Service at 5:30 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
05:30 PM
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
