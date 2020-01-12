Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Helen Ann Exarhos

Helen Ann Exarhos Notice
Helen Ann Exarhos

(Nee Lusnig) Passed away on January 7, 2020, nearly reaching her 97th birthday. Preceded in death by her beloved husband James. Loving mother of Gregory (Cathy) and Jeffrey. Proud grandmother of Annemarie (Christopher Hawley), Alexander (Kelly Lehigh Exarhos), Stephen (Melissa Klocke), and Caroline. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Helen was an active member of the Brookfield Christian Science Church. She and her husband Jim enjoyed traveling the United States and abroad.

Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 15 from 4:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Church of Christ, Scientist, Brookfield are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020
