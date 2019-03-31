|
Curtis, Helen B. Helen B. Curtis (Trecker) of Door County, Wisconsin entered Eternal Life unexpectedly while vacationing in Phoenix, Arizona. While visiting her daughter Elizabeth, Helen was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Helen faced the disease with the same grace, dignity and elegance by which she lived her vibrant life. Surrounded by her family, Helen passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by her husband, William Carr Curtis, M.D. of Elm Grove. Helen is survived by her four daughters, Mary Helen Ames, Elizabeth (Chuck Wenzler), Jennifer (John Vetter) and Katherine Trecker; and also survived by her seven step-children, Bill Curtis (Terry), Tracy Curtis, Michael Curtis (Sandra), Mark Curtis (Kathi), Tierney Curtis, Taurey Curtis (George Boxhorn), Tyler Curtis (Tom Murphy). She was a proud and loving Nana to two grandchildren, Madeline and John-Paul Vetter. Devoted Step-Grandmother to Casey (Brian Ostopowicz) and Christian Wenzler (Makayla Denton), Genevieve, Maura and William Curtis, Alexandra and Patrick Curtis, Chrissy Boxhorn and Becca Branum (Curt), Erin Curtis and Sean, Shea and Nora Murphy. Todd (Mary) Smolen, Katie Smolen (Dan Meister), Great Grandmother to Nora, Luke and June Ostopowicz, Violet Wenzler, Jaime and Elizabeth Smolen and Olivia and Isabel Meister. She is also survived by her sister Jane Bishop, but preceded in death by their beloved sister Mary Beth Block. She was very close to and a dearly beloved aunt and great aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. Helen Curtis was born into this life on May 21, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI. She was the daughter of Earl F. Berry and Margaret Ione McEwin of Wauwatosa, WI. Helen studied Fashion Design at Mount Mary University. A trailblazer in her own right, Helen flew with United Airlines for many years as a flight attendant and later became a member of The Clipped Wings Society. While raising her family, Helen volunteered for many years as a Pink Lady at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital in Brookfield, Wisconsin. A small business owner, Helen, along with her sisters Jane Bishop and Mary Beth Block, opened a children's clothing shop in Egg Harbor, WI called Lili Puechen that served the Door County area and its vacationing guests for over 20 years. After closing their shop, Helen continued her involvement in and love for the Egg Harbor community by working at the Egg Harbor Chamber of Commerce, the Egg Harbor Visitor Center, and the Egg Harbor Business Association. Helen was a wonderful woman who was graced with a bounty of blessings throughout her life, the most important of which were her loving family and a wide circle of great friends. If she wasn't throwing the party, she lit up the room with her presence. Regal, witty, classy and cheerful, she instantly endeared herself to all. Those fortunate enough to have been entertained in her home knew that the elegance of the presentation was exceeded only by the savory goodness of the food she would serve them, no matter if it was breakfast, lunch or dinner. She understood the meaning of impeccable quality, humble service, loving kindness and devotion to all whom she loved. To all of us in her family, she was our amazing mother, sister, and aunt, not to mention friend, mentor, supporter, cheer leader and matriarch. Her love was unconditional and indivisible. Though she will be sorely missed, we rejoice in her legacy. A celebration of Helen's life will be in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - what would have been her 89th birthday - Visitation prior to service, 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM Funeral Service 10:00AM at Old Saint Mary's Church: 844 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI. Door County service will be Friday, May 24th 11AM at Stella Maris Church: 7710 Hwy 42 ,Egg Harbor, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Coletta of Wisconsin are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019