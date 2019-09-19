Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Resources
Helen B. Sorge Notice
Helen B. Sorge

(Nee Blitz). Age 84. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack. Loving mother of Steve (Tracy) and David (Pat). Proud grandmother of Kendra (Bryan), Kelly (Kenneth), Kory (Anna), Chris, Claire, and Nick. Great-grandmother of Jack, Atlas, and Aayla. Dear sister of Arthur. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 20th from 5 to 7 PM. Service 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shriners Hospital appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019
