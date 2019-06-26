|
|
Behling, Helen Helen Behling passed away at the age of 76 on June 15th. Helen retired from Monopanel Tech. after 43 years and enjoyed 11 years of retirement. Helen enjoyed playing cards, spending time with her grandchildren, going to movies, and having lunch with friends and family. Helen is survived by her sister Michelle, daughter Denise, son-in-law Jerome, grandchildren Dakota and Jakob, and several other family members. Per Helen's wishes there will be no service. To contact family members email [email protected]
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 26 to June 30, 2019