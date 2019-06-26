|
On June 20, 2019 at the age of 83 departed this vale of tears and entered the gates of heaven where she had long planned to resume her beloved keyboard duets with her eldest daughter, Lynne.
In 1954 Helen graduated from Wauwatosa High with honors and a scholarship to UW-Milwaukee where she continued her intellectual prowess, While there she totally captivated Jack Brownell, her future husband.
Helen and Jack had three children, the late Lynne, Lisa (Jim) Stec and Paul (Karla) Brownell; blessed with four grandchildren, John Stec, Melissa Stec, Rachel Brownell and Anna Brownell. She is also survived by a brother, Vernon (Jane) Hetzel and sisters, Arlene (the late Jack) Constant and Carol Hetzel, as well as other relatives and friends.
Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 4:00-6:00 PM. Memorial Service at 6 :00 PM. If desired, memorials to the -Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter or Clement Manor in Greenfield are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2019