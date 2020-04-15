|
|
Helen C. Darm
Nee Vollbrecht, born December 7, 1922, entered in Eternal Life, Monday April 13, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of Vernon, who passed in 2012 after 62 years of marriage. Loving mother of Tom (Earline "Zoe"), Bob (Gail) and the late Patti (Roger Krutz). Proud grandmother of Khrysten Grace, Jonathon (Shelby), Katharyne and Justin (Kelly Ann) Darm. Helen was an only child. Helen is remembered by Vernon's sister's families, nieces, nephews and friends.
Helen grew up in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, where she lived, and raised their 3 children. Helen worked at Chain Belt and after having her children returned to work at Schier Reality and later as office manager at Perregrine, Markuwitz, & Cameron attorney at law.
Helen was an active member of Mount Carmel Lutheran Church where she served as church council secretary for several years. She enjoyed playing in a Bridge Club who met monthly for many years. During her retirement she played in a weekly women's golf league for several years at Brookfield Hills Golf Course.
The family would like to thank and express our eternal gratitude to the Sienna Crest Assisted Living Facility staff for the wonderful care and attention they provided Helen for the past 3 years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they stay-at-home orders, there will be a private Christian memorial service and interment. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when the restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Mount Carmel Luther Church, Milwaukee.
"You will always be part of our lives".
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020