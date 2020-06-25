Helen C. OleniczakMilwaukee - With her loving husband by her side, Helen went to be with her heavenly father on June 23. Loving wife for over 67 years to Edward P Oleniczak. Cherished mother of Michael (Corrine), Mary Stollenwerk, Tom (Joan) and Patti (John) Dew. Loving Grandma of 10 and Great-Grandma of 6. Sister of Virginia (Jim) Kruzitski, the late Jan Maslinski, the late Casey (Helen) Marlin and the late Alice (the late August Arthur) Kruszka. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Helen was a life-long member of the Christian Woman's Society at St. Gregory the Great Parish. She loved to volunteer her time at church during fish fry's, rummage sales and festivals. In short, Helen had a huge heart and was willing to serve people in any way that she could.Memorials to St. Gregory the Great Parish or to the St. Gregory the Great Parish Christian Woman's Society.A private service will be held in celebration of her life.