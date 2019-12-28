|
Helen C. Reilly
(nee Jennings) Of Mequon, WI. Entered Eternal Life Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Paul Reilly. Loving mother of the late Ann Reilly, Paul (Diane) Reilly of Chicago, IL, Jane (Johan) Segerdahl of Milwaukee, WI, Julia (Timothy) Burke of Mequon, WI, Nancy (Peter) Chase of Winnetka, IL and David (Alison) Reilly of Los Angeles, CA. Proud grandmother of Seth and Paige Reilly; Andrew, David (Rachel) and Charles Segerdahl; Peter (Elizabeth), Catherine and Edward Burke; Julia and Martha Chase; and Thomas and Dalton Reilly and great-grandmother of Everett and Greta Segerdahl and Theodore and Rosemarie Burke. Predeceased by her father and mother, David V and Mary Jennings. Also predeceased by her sister Mary Jennings and brothers David V Jennings Jr., and John Jennings and survived by brothers Leander (Susie) and Phillip (Kiki) Jennings, Tom Reilly and family. Helen is further survived by other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Helen was the matriarch of the Reilly and Jennings family. Through the years she had the unique ability to listen and guide her family with love and compassion.
Helen grew up in Wauwatosa and the family summer home on Hawthorne Road in Mequon Wisconsin (the Farm). She graduated from Mount Mary College and soon after WWII met and married Paul Reilly. As Paul built the business, Helen nurtured their young family, first on Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee and later on Thorne Lane in Fox Point.
Paul introduced her to Big Cedar Lake and together they made it their place in the summertime. Days were filled watching her children and grandchildren sail. The porch became her domain. By entertaining friends and family in her very special way here, she inspired new traditions for the next generation.
Her other great interest and passion was bridge. She was an accomplished player enjoying countless hours with good friends. In her final days in hospice and with the help of her daughters, she was able to have several bridge afternoons with her trusted playing partners.
Helen was a lifelong member of the Green Tree Garden Club, the Cedar Lake Yacht Club, and the Town Club.
She truly lived life to the fullest. Helen's intellect, wit and loving demeanor will be forever cherished.
In life as in death Helen showed love, compassion and courage.
A private Mass was held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's name would be appreciated by; the Cedar Lake Conservation Foundation, the Cedar Lake Yacht Club or memorials of your choosing. Helen's family wishes to thank the staff of the Lawlis Family Hospice Center at St Mary's Hospital, Ozaukee for their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019