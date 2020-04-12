|
|
Helen C. Roszak
(nee Marczewski) Reunited with her beloved husband Benny April 9, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Loving mother of Kathleen, Kenneth (Patricia) and Phillip (Catherine). Proud grandmother of Kimberly, Michelle (Kay), Joseph (Megan), Nicholas (Casey), Rebecca (Doug), Tom (Cadie), Brian (Kate) Matthew and Laura (David) and great-grandmother of Murphy, Molly, Carson, Reagan, Reed, J.J., Nolan and Connor. Also survived by special friends Carol and Giesel and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Helen will be remembered for her cooking and meals that made Holiday Celebrations very special.
Special thanks to Felicia and the staff at Clifden Court Assisted Living for caring for Helen.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 14 at the Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Live video streamed on Helen's Tribute page on the Funeral Home website at www.rozgafuneral.com starting at 10:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
"She will be greatly missed, but we are
glad her pain and suffering is over."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020