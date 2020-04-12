Services
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Roszak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen C. Roszak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen C. Roszak Notice
(nee Marczewski) Reunited with her beloved husband Benny April 9, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Loving mother of Kathleen, Kenneth (Patricia) and Phillip (Catherine). Proud grandmother of Kimberly, Michelle (Kay), Joseph (Megan), Nicholas (Casey), Rebecca (Doug), Tom (Cadie), Brian (Kate) Matthew and Laura (David) and great-grandmother of Murphy, Molly, Carson, Reagan, Reed, J.J., Nolan and Connor. Also survived by special friends Carol and Giesel and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Helen will be remembered for her cooking and meals that made Holiday Celebrations very special.
Special thanks to Felicia and the staff at Clifden Court Assisted Living for caring for Helen.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 14 at the Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Live video streamed on Helen's Tribute page on the Funeral Home website at www.rozgafuneral.com starting at 10:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
"She will be greatly missed, but we are
glad her pain and suffering is over."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline