Helen Clar (Lynch) JakubowskiNew Berlin - Passed to eternal life on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 101 years. Beloved wife of the late John D. Jakubowski. Cherished mother of Jack (Linda) Jakubowski and Tom (Cindy) Jakubowski. Loving Grammy to: Sara (Les) Papp, John Jakubowski, Jaci (John) Kirch, Tim (Lisa) Jakubowski and Meggan (Derek) Kerr. Loving Great Gramma to Marissa Papp, Jonathan Jakubowski, Rylie and Hayden Jakubowski, and Kendall and Raelynn Kerr.Born January 25, 1919 in Baraboo, Wisconsin, Helen was the oldest of five children born to Joseph E. Lynch, and Helen J. Hayes. Predeceased by siblings Richard, Margaret, Daniel and Mary. Beloved by her nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives.Due to current restrictions, visitation and service will be private. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date, when we can all safely gather again.In lieu of flowers, memorials to The American Breast Cancer Foundation appreciated.