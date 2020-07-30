1/1
Helen Czaicki
Helen Czaicki

Milwaukee - Age 97, of Milwaukee, WI, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020. Helen is survived by her daughter Sharon (Ron) Merritt; her son-in-law Dan Murry; her grandchildren Andrew (Lisa Davis) Merritt, James (Kate) Merritt, William (Hannah) Murry and Andrew (Jennifer) Murry; her great-grandchildren Conlan, Rowan, Haliava, Hunter, Lily Lee and Alex and nieces and nephews. Helen is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Raymond Czaicki; her daughter Linda Murry and her parents Alexander and Genevieve.

Helen began working as a machinist during WWII making propellers and last worked as a machinist at Western Plows. She was an excellent seamstress, making beautiful clothing for her daughters including formal gowns and many decorative accessories for her home.

Special thanks to Elder Care Cottages of Waterford and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion.

Private family services were held at her final resting place at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Aug. 9, 2020.
