Helen E. Peters
Helen Esther Peters was born to Eternal Life on April 20th, just eight days shy of her 92nd birthday. She was born on 4/28/28 in Watton, Michigan, a small Finnish farming community in the Upper Peninsula, to Matt and Esther (Hendrickson) Nikkari and grew up in the mining communities of the UP. Her mother died when she was just five years old. Her father married his wife's sister, Senia (Hendrickson) Mars and they raised their three children together: Helen and Eugene Nikkari, and Senia's daughter Joyce Mars in Ramsay. Helen spoke very little English when she started school and cherished her Finnish roots throughout her life. Understanding the words "Sisu" and "sauna" would go a long way in understanding Helen: strong and stoic when need be but able to relax and enjoy life as well.
After graduating from Bessemer High School Helen and two friends got on a bus to Sheboygan, Wisconsin after seeing an ad in the newspaper for a job stuffing envelopes. There she met her husband and forever dancing partner Eugene Peters who was studying upholstery at the technical school under the GI Bill. They lived in Pennsylvania for a few years then returned to the Midwest where they settled in Milwaukee. Their first "home" in the city was at the Hotel Wisconsin where they paid their rent by Eugene doing upholstery. They saved up and opened an upholstery shop of their own, Peters Upholstery on Lisbon Ave. across from Washington Park. During the do-it-yourself craze of the 60s and 70s they became Peters Upholstery Fabric and Supplies and opened stores in Cudahy and Appleton in addition to the home store in Milwaukee. With the demands of owning their own business they were pretty much tied down so they took a seasonal camping site on nearby Army Lake where the family passed many happy summers with legendary badminton games with no boundaries! They enjoyed dancing and parties at the VFW, Legion, and in their own rathskeller beneath the upholstery shop.
In retirement Helen and Gene moved to Lake Keesus and enjoyed the lake country lifestyle. They traveled extensively and enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas, Nashville, and Helen even went to Finland to meet her relatives. On their journeys they fell in love with Arizona and spent over twenty years wintering in the Phoenix area where they made many card playing and line dancing friends until Gene passed away in 2008 after 61 years of marriage.
Helen loved her family and was devoted to her three grandchildren: Bill Oldenhoff (Rebecca), Michael Mateo (Emilia) and Mariah Mateo Sarpong (Kwaku) who have many fond memories of their time with her at the Lake house and in Arizona. She officially became "Grandma Helen" upon the arrival of her great-granddaughters Helena Sarpong and Elliana Mateo. As time went on she saw the girls daily and was simply delighted with them. She is also survived by her daughters Pamela Mateo (Raul) and Laura Oldenhoff (Ron).
Helen's Catholic faith was a very important part of her life. The rosary was a favorite prayer and she transitioned surrounded by her family as they prayed the Chaplet of Divine Mercy. She was a woman of action and proud to have sponsored a young girl in Uganda, her African daughter Prosse, from grade school through teachers college and saw her become successful in her career. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CARITAS for Children (www.caritas.us) to support their special feeding program during the pandemic or to the . We wish to thank all those who have taken care of and prayed for her, especially during the last few years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020