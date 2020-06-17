Helen E. Wolfgram
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen E. Wolfgram

Of Jackson (nee Weidman) Found peace in the arms' of Jesus Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Treasured mom of Karen (Michael) Chesak, Marlene (Scott) Larson, Jerry and the late Allen Wolfgram. Loving grandma of Amy (Karl) Fensch, Luke (Kristin) Chesak, Scott Larson, Elizabeth (Nick) Campbell, Ben Larson, and Tyler (Jolene Paczesny) Wolfgram. Proud great-grandma of Harper and Hadley Wolfgram, Palmer and Hayden Chesak and Brianna and Mia Campbell. Dear sister of Judy (Terry) Schlinkman and Bob (Dale)Weidman. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church 1268 Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend at 12:00pm (Noon) Burial church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00am to 11:45am. Memorials to the church appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Homes - Cedarburg
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved