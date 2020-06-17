Helen E. WolfgramOf Jackson (nee Weidman) Found peace in the arms' of Jesus Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Treasured mom of Karen (Michael) Chesak, Marlene (Scott) Larson, Jerry and the late Allen Wolfgram. Loving grandma of Amy (Karl) Fensch, Luke (Kristin) Chesak, Scott Larson, Elizabeth (Nick) Campbell, Ben Larson, and Tyler (Jolene Paczesny) Wolfgram. Proud great-grandma of Harper and Hadley Wolfgram, Palmer and Hayden Chesak and Brianna and Mia Campbell. Dear sister of Judy (Terry) Schlinkman and Bob (Dale)Weidman. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church 1268 Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend at 12:00pm (Noon) Burial church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00am to 11:45am. Memorials to the church appreciated.