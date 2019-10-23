Services
West Allis - Found peace October 19, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Roger Lee Ditter. Loving mother of Mike Ditter, Teri (Joe) Thurmer, Donna (Jeff) Krueger, Paul Ditter, Janine (Frank) Laffranchini, and Jodi Toro (Chris Kassa). Dear sister of Alice (the late Jim) Fogle. Further survived by 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Today, Thursday October 24, 2019 at 10:30 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Today from 9:30 am until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
