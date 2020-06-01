Helen F. Moriarty
Helen F. Moriarty

Mukwonago - Was born on November 26, 1926, member Oneida Tribe of Indians of WI and formerly of Brown Deer, passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020, age 93.

Beloved daughter of the late Inez Hill Klatt and the late Michael Stanley Klatt. Beloved wife of the late John Francis Moriarty. Further preceded in death by each of her sisters, Delores Skenadore, Anna Perlongo, Dorothy Perlongo and Elaine Klatt. Loving Mother of Michael J. (Pat) Moriarty, Kathryn H. (Mark) Diamond, Timothy J. (Connie Kukuwich) Moriarty, Sean F. (Brenda) Moriarty, Kerry J. Moriarty, Erin (Joe Palumbo) Moriarty. Dearest Grandmother of Kelly (Lasean Jenkins) Moriarty, Katie Moriarty, Erika Diamond, Alex Moriarty, Ryan Moriarty, Connor Moriarty, Collin Moriarty, Andrea Moriarty, Jon Rzepecki and Seth Palumbo. Great-Grandmother of Nai'Sean Jenkins and NaiAra Jenkins. Further survived by nieces, nephews and longtime family friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral in Mukwonago (930 Main St.) from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's name may be made to the Luther Manor TEAM Appreciation Fund, to benefit the dedicated staff who provided care for Helen each day for over eighteen years. Their service was greatly appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
