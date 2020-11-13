1/1
Helen Florence Flanner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Florence Flanner

Elm Grove - (née McGinty) 99, found eternal peace at home on Nov. 10, 2020. Helen passed away surrounded by all her children and many loving family members. The devout faith she shared with family guided prayers that embraced her passing.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, her parents Michael and Catherine McGinty, and sisters Catherine, Agnes, Alice and Margaret. She is survived by her eight children, Mary, John (Cindy), Anne (Thomas) Simonis, Patricia (Joseph) Ruman, Bridget (Steve) Forsyth, Timothy, Therese, Kathleen (Scott) Lynch, 22 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Helen was born on August 13, 1921 in Adams, Wis. She married Joe on April 14, 1951 and delighted in raising her children. Helen was known for remarking on the beauty of God's creation each day. Helen was a treasured 66-year resident of Elm Grove where her smiling "Irish eyes" and gracious spirit will be missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Visitation, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove on Tuesday, November 17 at 10:30 AM. Everyone in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be no public visitation. The family will have a private interment at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to St. Mary's Visitation Parish, Elm Grove; Priests of the Sacred Heart, Hales Corners; or Kathy's House, Inc. are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved