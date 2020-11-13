Helen Florence FlannerElm Grove - (née McGinty) 99, found eternal peace at home on Nov. 10, 2020. Helen passed away surrounded by all her children and many loving family members. The devout faith she shared with family guided prayers that embraced her passing.Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, her parents Michael and Catherine McGinty, and sisters Catherine, Agnes, Alice and Margaret. She is survived by her eight children, Mary, John (Cindy), Anne (Thomas) Simonis, Patricia (Joseph) Ruman, Bridget (Steve) Forsyth, Timothy, Therese, Kathleen (Scott) Lynch, 22 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.Helen was born on August 13, 1921 in Adams, Wis. She married Joe on April 14, 1951 and delighted in raising her children. Helen was known for remarking on the beauty of God's creation each day. Helen was a treasured 66-year resident of Elm Grove where her smiling "Irish eyes" and gracious spirit will be missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Visitation, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove on Tuesday, November 17 at 10:30 AM. Everyone in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be no public visitation. The family will have a private interment at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery.Memorial contributions to St. Mary's Visitation Parish, Elm Grove; Priests of the Sacred Heart, Hales Corners; or Kathy's House, Inc. are appreciated.