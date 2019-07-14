Services
Helen J. "Bunny" Garchar

Helen J. "Bunny" Garchar Notice
Garchar, Helen J. "Bunny" (Nee Keller) Born to eternal life on July 11, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife and best friend of Edward for 64 years. Cherished mother of Linda (Jim) Sonntag, Mary (Tom) Greco and Laura (Rob) Olsen. Loving grandma of Christopher, Neal, Ryan, Adam, Emily, Michael, Anthony and Juliann. Dear sister of Ralph Keller and Michael Keller. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 5 PM until the time of Vigil Service at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 734 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa at 10 AM. Please meet at church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
