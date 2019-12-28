|
|
Helen J. Marble (nee Mejchar)
West Allis - Born to Eternal Life December 27, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Preceded in death by her husband Ralph, daughter Deborah, and parents Frank and Anna Mejchar. Beloved mother of Brian (Susan), Jennifer (Martin) Ferris, and Becky (Dan) Schlagenhaft. Loving grandmother of Anthony (Nicole), Dana (Trevor) Norgal, and Casey (Shannon), Shawn (Jaclyn) and Brian (Fiancée) Sydney Schibbelhut) and Joseph Schlagenhaft and Ashley Ferris. Great-grandmother of Riley, Eli, Zoe, Silas, Charlie June and Louis. Sister of Richard (Eileen) Mejchar. Also, survived by sisters-in-law Jean Stickley and Judy (Dr. Viroj) Inkabhairoj and family. Beloved auntie to many caring nieces and nephews. Further survived by many, many, friends, neighbors and other people whose lives she has touched. Also, preceded in death by a large loving family including sisters: Rose, Ann, Mae, Margaret, and Bess and brothers: Frank, James, Edward and Arthur. Mom had a huge heart, loved her family fiercely, enjoyed all types of music, theater, traveling, nature, reading and a good card game. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. Thank you to the care givers at Mitchell Manor and Allay Hospice for their love and support. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church- Mary Queen of Heaven Campus 106th & W. Lincoln Ave. Please meet at Church for start of Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Schaff Funeral Home 4:00 pm until parish vigil at 7:00 pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019