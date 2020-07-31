Helen J. Martin
Waukesha - Helen J. Martin passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2020 surrounded by her sons after a short battle with cancer at age 82.
Helen was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife and friend. She was kind, funny and very spunky. She enjoyed knitting and was also a talented baker and loved sharing her treats with everyone.
Helen attended St. Joseph Catholic Grade School and graduated from Catholic Memorial High School, class of 1955.
She is survived by her sons; Patrick Martin (Twila Hauck-Martin), Jonathan Martin and Andrew (Melody) Martin. Stepdaughters; Judith Back and Jeanne O'Brien. Stepsons; Thomas (Sandra) Martin and Timothy (Patricia) Martin. Grandsons; Jacob Martin, Marvin Martin, Shaun Shockley, Steven Martin, Richard Martin, Dakota Hauck and Jackson Hauck. Granddaughters; Abigail Martin, Kathryn Martin, Amber Martin, Kiersten Martin, Michelle Shockley, Jackie Martin, Kristin Kveton, Susan Haze, Cathy Larson, Colleen Heuser and Morgan Halvorson. Fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward W. Martin, parents Albert & Elizabeth Emmerich and brothers Albert Emmerich Jr. and James Emmerich.
Visitation at the FUNERAL HOME Mon., Aug. 3th from 4 PM until 7 PM. The funeral Mass will be Tues., Aug. 4th at 12 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the American Heart Association
.