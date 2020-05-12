Helen J. Nowakowski
Helen J. Nowakowski

(nee Talaga) passed away May 1, 2020 surrounded in the love of her family at the age of 104 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Chester (Chet), her parents, brothers and a sister. She is survived by her sister Veronica Kress (Talaga); her sons Thomas (Jeanette) and Robert (Mary); 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces and other family members.

Helen enjoyed gardening, fishing, bowling, playing cards and spending time with her family. Her life was filled with many lasting memories with her family at the cottage, on fishing trips and various vacations. She will be missed but also celebrated for her drive, tenacity and wit. Special thanks to her recent care givers, Evalina, Anita and her grandson Scott.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Helen's honor.

Visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME on Monday, May 11 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon with a private family service to follow. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Helen's tribute page through the Funeral Homes website. Due to issues with COVID-19 and social distancing, there will not be a reception. The family will have a Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Helen's Life when social gatherings are permitted.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Service
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
