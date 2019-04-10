Services
Helen J. Rewolinski

Rewolinski, Helen J. (Nee Raszkiewicz) Departed peacefully April 5, 2019, age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Edmund A. Rewolinski, and loving mother of Marie (Jerome) Lynch, Joseph (Cynthia), Judith Bartlett, the late Jeanne (Dennis) Thiel, Francis (Donna), Stanley, Elaine Rewolinski and Monica (the late Brian) Knusta. Dear sister of Rev. Joseph Rasky, S.M. and Lucille Diges. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Further survived by sister-in-laws Evelyn Raszkiewicz and Betty Rasky, nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends. Preceded in death by brothers Stanley, Edward, Leonard, Aloysius, Richard, and sisters Jennie Herr and Claire Race. Helen met the love of her life, Edmund, at a church dinner at St. John Kanty and they celebrated 64 years of marriage in 2010. She was a graduate of Mercy High School, and earned a bachelor's degree from Alverno College, where she also worked as a library assistant. Reading, gardening, travel, visiting with family and friends, watching EWTN, and praying the rosary filled her life with joy. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12 at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME, 3801 S. Howell Ave, from 4-7 PM, with a vigil service and rosary at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 13 at 10 AM at BLESSED SACRAMENT, 3100 S. 41st St., with a final visitation in Church at 9 AM preceding the Mass; graveside service to follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the SOCIETY OF MARY (MARIANISTS), and the ETERNAL WORD TELEVISION NETWORK. "GOD BLESS YOU AND KEEP YOU SAFE ALWAYS"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
