Helen (Thomson) Jaworski
Helen (Thomson) Jaworski, age 82 passed away in the early morning of May 31, 2020. Last year she lovingly celebrated her 60 year wedding anniversary with Donald Jaworski.
She was devoted to her family and lived a fulfilling life as a mother to Daniel, Christine, Paula, and David, and she was blessed with ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren that she adored with all her heart.
She was a faithful member of the Prince of Peace congregation and always found ways to share her gifts through volunteering and singing in the choir. Helen was a creative individual who found many ways to bless others with her talents and creations. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.