Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Preceded in death by her loving husband Martin Jug Jr., and her parents Herman and Lydia Thomas. Survived by her brother Paul Thomas, and many other family members and friends.

Helen was a music teacher for many years and enjoyed playing the organ at St. Peter Lutheran Church and Albermart Sky Lounge on 2nd and National.

Services will be held by the family, followed by burial at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
