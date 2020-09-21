1/
Helen Karnowski
Helen Karnowski

New Berlin - (nee Dlapa) Born to Eternal Life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Loving sister of Roseann Peskie, Irene Masters and Anne Talatzko. Dear grandmother of Monique Conley. Close friend of Jackie and Mark Ellington. Also survived by cherished nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers Rudy and Emil Dlapa.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25th at the FUNERAL HOME from 4-7pm and again Saturday at ST. AUGUSTINE CATHOLIC PARISH, 6768 W. Rogers St. West Allis from 9-9:45 am with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. She was a member of the Christian Women's Society, Young at Heart, the Slovak Catholic Sokol Branch 93, Slovak Historical Society and the Slovak League of America. Helen will be remembered for her generosity and her love of life.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
ST. AUGUSTINE CATHOLIC PARISH
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
ST. AUGUSTINE CATHOLIC PARISH
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
