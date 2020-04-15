|
Helen Kilton (nee Winter)
Waukesha - Was born into everlasting life on April 13, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She married the love of her life, Manning Kilton Jr on Feb. 1, 1974. Helen and Manning have three children: Manning Chad Kilton, Nick (Julie) Kilton, and Katie (John) Swanson. From their three beautiful children came her seven adoring grandchildren: Lexi, Manning Owen, Parker, EJ, Korrina, Cody, and Jude. Manning and family want to give thanks to the amazing and loving caregivers and staff at Azura who have been absolutely wonderful to work with over the last three and a half years. In addition to Azura, the family wants to thank Season's Hospice for all their loving support of the family and keeping Helen comfortable for the past year. A very special thank you to Helen's five close friends and niece whom Manning calls his "Angels". Your love, support, and assistance over the years has been above and beyond and has meant the world to Helen, Manning, and the family. Thank you. A private ceremony will be held April 20th for the immediate family. A celebration of Helen's life will be planned at a future time. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary detailing Helen's life, to leave an online tribute or information to donate in her memory in support of Azura Memory Care or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020