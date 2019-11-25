|
|
Helen L. Hametner
Muskego - (Nee Moos). Was reunited with Jack, her beloved husband of 51 years on November 24, 2019 at the age of 89. Loving mother of Craig (Mary) Hametner of Flower Mound, TX and Laura (Mike) Potter of Muskego. Cherished grandma of Brian Potter, Blake and Brent Hametner. Sister-in-law of Larry (Donna) Hametner of Sheboygan. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.
Helen struggled with Lewy body dementia for many years. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the -Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter (www.alz.org/sewi).
Helen's family would like to thank Elder Care Cottages of Wisconsin and Allay Home & Hospice, especially Rachel, for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be held at ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH (W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego) on Tuesday, December 3 from 10-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019