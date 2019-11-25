Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
W173 S7743 Westwood Dr.
Muskego, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hametner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Hametner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen L. Hametner Notice
Helen L. Hametner

Muskego - (Nee Moos). Was reunited with Jack, her beloved husband of 51 years on November 24, 2019 at the age of 89. Loving mother of Craig (Mary) Hametner of Flower Mound, TX and Laura (Mike) Potter of Muskego. Cherished grandma of Brian Potter, Blake and Brent Hametner. Sister-in-law of Larry (Donna) Hametner of Sheboygan. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.

Helen struggled with Lewy body dementia for many years. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the -Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter (www.alz.org/sewi).

Helen's family would like to thank Elder Care Cottages of Wisconsin and Allay Home & Hospice, especially Rachel, for their compassionate care.

Visitation will be held at ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH (W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego) on Tuesday, December 3 from 10-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
Download Now
jsonline