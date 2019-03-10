|
|
Moll, Helen L. (Nee Mueller) Born to Eternal Life on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Beloved wife of the late James W. Moll. Dear mother of James J. Moll. Dear step-mother of Steven (Georgia) Moll, Susan (Tom) Kolbeck and the late William Moll. Helen is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at ELM GROVE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 945 Terrace Dr., from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Lutheran High School are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019