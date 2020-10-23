Helen L. Pauls
Helen L. Pauls, formerly Betz, formerly of Menomonee Falls and Milwaukee, WI, age 75, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on October 12, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1945 in Chicago, IL to Naomi (Hansen) and Edgar Pauls of Maywood, IL, both of whom preceded her in death. Loving mother of Pamela (Jeffrey) Betz-Baron; proud grandmother of Alexander and Robert; former wife of John Betz; dear sister of Darrell (late Clara, Jamie) Pauls; fond aunt of André (Shenesha) Pauls and Gabriel (Arianna) Pauls; fond great aunt of six; loving family member and friend to many others. After having polio as a young child, she learned to use braces and crutches and lived a full life. She drove with hand controls, graduated from high school and college, married, cared for many pets, bore and raised a daughter, worked most of her adult life at various office jobs, was active in her churches, and volunteered at Center for Animal Rehabilitation and Education. Following her divorce, she bought her own house and continued her activities. In 2018, she moved in with her daughter and her family in IL. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester, IL for a memorial visitation on Friday, October 30th, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Service will start at 7:15pm and will be live-streamed on Zoom. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to C.A.R.E. (www.centerforanimalrehab.com
) appreciated. For more detailed information and Zoom link, visit www.conboywestchesterfh.com