Helen M. AielloMilwaukee - Helen M. Aiello (nee Snell) born July 22, 1924. Took her place in Heaven on November 21, 2020. Helen was preceded in death by James, her loving husband of 57 years, her parents, Joseph and Katherine Snell, sister, Marjorie (William) Forrestel, brother Joseph Snell, great-grandson, Brett James Schroeder, Jr., and great-granddaughter, Faith Helene Schroeder. She is survived by her devoted daughters; Katherine (John) Schroeder, Suzanne (Raul) Correa, Barbara (Gary) Comp, Patricia (Jose) Gutierrez, and Shelly Aiello. Also survived by 11 grandchildren; Brett (Kim), Andrea, Sergio (Carla), Vinnie (Brigit) Zac (Fiance Megan), Jason (Jessica), Jennifer (Dax), Gina (Max), James (Fiance Shannon), Daniel and Holly and 7 great-grandchildren; Kayla, Cayleb, Sam, Giovanna, Santino, Olivia, and Ethan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was born outside of Philadelphia, PA and lived most of her early years in New Jersey. She loved the ocean and the Jersey shore. At age 19 she enlisted in the US Women's Army Corp in 1943 and was stationed in Fort Story, VA where she met and married James also serving in the US Army Corp. After returning home they settled for a time in Kenosha and then moved to Milwaukee where she lived all of her adult life. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Milwaukee since 1962. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening. She loved to play cards, scrabble, and Bingo at Potawatomi Casino. Later in life she enjoyed watching the Packers and Badger games. She tirelessly cared for all her grandchildren when they were young and taught each one how to play poker with pretzel sticks and M&Ms. She worked part time for Gimbels and at her husband's pharmacy in Bay View. Helen never ventured very far without making sure her hair was coiffed, lipstick was applied and earrings clipped. Helen was loving, caring, and the queen of "greeting card' ' sending. She never needed a special occasion to send out a card, which she always did, but sent 100's over the years just to say "Hi, I'm thinking of you". Helen's faith, compassion, strength, and courage was an inspiration to all. She will be dearly missed. A sincere thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at St. Luke's Medical Center, Floor 9LM and to the caring staff at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, to St. Luke's Medical Center social workers Shannon and Laura, Nicole from Vitas, Jennifer Foley from Community Care and the staff at Layton Terrace Assisted Living Greenfield. Due to the Corona virus and the state's regulation, the immediate family will hold private services. To all who were a part of her life, Thank you! Please see the funeral home website to share a memory.