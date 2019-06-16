|
Beimel, Helen M. (Nee Schwab) Passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 at the age of 94 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 74 years, Chris. She is also survived by her five children, Tom (Judy), Sharyn, Christine (Bob), Patti (Lee) and Tim (Lori). Loving grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 12. Preceded in death by her son-in-law William Haley. Helen was a stay at home Mom proudly raising her five children. Her interests included babysitting her grandchildren, cooking homemade meals, sewing and canning produce from the summer garden. She was a longtime member of St. Hubert's Parish where she was a member of the Christian Women's Society. Visitation Wed. June 19, 2019 from 9:30am until the time of Mass at 11am, all at St. Gabriel Church, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, WI 53033. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Gabriel Church or the Washington County Humane Society requested. "Give everyone a hug."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019