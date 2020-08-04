Helen M. Blazewicz
Milwaukee - (nee Kaminski) Beloved wife of the late Art Blazewicz. Loving mother of Larry (Rita) Blazewicz, Joann (Robert) Meyer, Marvin (Rosemary) Blazewicz, Juanita (Steve) Rekowski and the late Arlene Bodoh. Cherished Busha of 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Genevieve Hamm, the late Bernice Borkowski, Delores Zulawski, Bernadine Pokorney, the late Joseph Kaminski Jr., and Patricia Hemenway. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Service 7 PM.
Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.