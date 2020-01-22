|
Helen M. Crowley
Milwaukee - (nee Frantti) Passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Clare (C.J.) Crowley and two grandchildren, Daniel Kotas and Casey Kerrigan. Beloved mother of Karen (Tom) Kloss, Kevin (Sue) Kotas, Margaret (Bill) McDonald Corleen Crowley. Loving grandmother to Matthew Kloss, Jessy Schimke and Gina Evans. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. Loving sister to Vi Charron. Loving aunt to Mark and Pam Ariens. Further survived by relatives, dearest and loving best friend Barb Rekowski, caring and loving neighbors Bob and Denise Andrews in Necedah, WI.
Helen was employed at Allis Chalmers for 24 years. Helen will be deeply missed. She was our strength and joy.
Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 1 at ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 12:00 - 1:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM. Private inurnment Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020